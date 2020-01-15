This weekend, The Notorious is finally heading back to the Octagon. Conor McGregor will return to the ring for the first time in more than a year to face Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy on Saturday, Jan. 18 in a fight that is sure to draw the eyes of millions.

Conor McGregor's last MMA fight was in October 2018, when he lost a tense match with Khabib Nurmagedemov, a face-off that became the most-bought Pay-Per-View event in the sport's history with 2.4 million buyers ponying up to watch. Despite that loss, and McGregor's history of dabbling in boxing, the Irish MMA star is still a marquee draw for the Ultimate Fighting Championship world.

McGregor recently spoke to ESPN about his decision to take on fan-favorite Cowboy in Saturday's headline welterweight card, saying, "For me, right now, it's about the love of the sport, the love of the competition. I've been inactive the last couple of years, and I want to get more active. I'm in my prime, 31 years of age ... I held two world titles simultaneously in the past, and I want to get back to what got me there: consistency, hard work, and consecutive belts." McGregor is a former UFC champion in both the featherweight and lightweight divisions.

How to watch: UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada on Saturday, Dec. 18. The early preliminaries start on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 6:15 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminaries at 8 p.m. ET., and the main card will begin at 10 p.m. ET. Audiences can tune in live via ESPN+.

What to know: The night's main fight card also includes the women's bantamweight match between Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington, a heavyweight match between Aleksei Oleinik and Maurice Greene, a women's strawweight showdown between Claudia Gadelha and Alexa Grasso, and a lightweight match between Anthony Pettis and Carlos Diego Ferreira.

UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy will air exclusively on ESPN+ on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Conor McGregor Photo: Hans Gutknecht/Digital First Media/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

