Disney+ is gearing up for a great month of new offerings this July. If you're planning to spend your summer indoors binge-watching the day away in a nice air-conditioned room, Disney+ has some great new options coming your way next month.
The most buzzed-about addition to the streaming service in July will be the original Broadway recording of Hamilton: An American Musical. Lin-Manuel Miranda's popular stage production about the life of Alexander Hamilton and the Founding Fathers was filmed back in June 2016, and the planned theatrical release was set for October 2021. However, after the coronavirus pandemic shut down movie theaters and shifted many movie releases to streaming platforms, Disney+ decided to drop it over a year early on July 3, 2020. The original cast includes Miranda, Daveed Diggs, and Jonathan Groff, among others.
Hamilton isn't the only exciting release Disney+ has coming in July though. We'll also get The Mighty Ducks (July 3), Solo: A Star Wars Story (July 10), Incredibles 2 (July 31), and so much more! Check out the full list of what's coming to Disney+ in July below.
July 3
New Library Titles
The Big Green
The Mighty Ducks
Race to Witch Mountain
Animal ER Seasons 1-2
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Ice Age: Collision Course
Ice Road Rescue Seasons 1-4
Originals
Hamilton: An American Musical
Pixar in Real Life Episode 109: "UP: Balloon Cart Away"
Disney Family Sundays Episode 135: "Peter Pan: Shadow Box Theater"
One Day at Disney Episode 131: "Zama Magudulela: The Lion King Madrid, Spain"
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 108: "Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses"
July 10
New Library Titles
Critter Fixers: Country Vets Season 1
Gigantosaurus Season 1
Secrets of the Zoo Season 3
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Originals
Disney Family Sundays Episode 136: "Lilo and Stitch: Family Tree"
One Day at Disney Episode Episode 132: "Marc Smith: Story Artist"
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Episode 109: "Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses"
July 17
New Library Titles
A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
Disney Junior Music Lullabies
Lost City of Machu Picchu
Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce
Go! Seasons 1-2
The Mousketeers at Walt Disney World
Wild Chile Season 1
Originals
Secret Society of Second-Born Royals
Disney Family Sundays Episode 137: "Moana: Tomato Photo Holder"
One Day at Disney Episode Episode 133: "Mike Davie: Imagineering Project Manager"
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer Season Finale Episode 110: "Snake Search Dogs & Hawaiian Conservation Dogs"
July 24
New Library Titles
Wild Congo Season 1
Wild Sri Lanka Season 1
Originals
Rogue Trip Season 1
Disney Family Sundays Episode 138: "The Jungle Book: Finger Puppet"
One Day at Disney Episode Episode 134: "Chris Cristi: Helicopter Reporter"
July 31
New Library Titles
Alaska Animal Rescue Season 1
Animal Showdown Season 1
Best Job Ever Season 1
Big Cat Games
Cradle of the Gods
Destination World Season 1
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet Season 8
Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall Season 1
Hidden Kingdoms of China
Hunt for the Abominable Snowman
India's Wild Leopards
Jungle Animal Rescue Season 1
King Fishers Season 1
Lost Temple of the Inca
Marvel Funko Seasons 1-2
Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster
Weirdest, Bestest, Truest Season 1
What Sam Sees Season 1
Originals
Muppets Now Season Premiere: "Due Date"
Disney Family Sundays Episode 139: "Mickey and Minnie: Pillows"
One Day at Disney Episode Episode 135: "Lauren Cabo: Imagineering Portfolio Creative Executive"
July 31
New Library Titles
Incredibles 2