The Biggest Trailers You Might Have Missed From Comic-Con at Home 2021

San Diego Comic-Con was forced to go digital this year for the second year in a row, but just because everyone had to watch the festivities from home doesn't mean there weren't big announcements and trailer drops. The Walking Dead Season 11 trailer premiered over the weekend, giving fans a look at the final season, and Netflix dropped the premiere date for Lucifer's final season in a fun Season 6 teaser clip. There were also big trailer drops for upcoming shows like Dexter: New Blood, Chucky, and more.

If you weren't able to be glued to your laptop all weekend to catch the news as it dropped, TV Guide has rounded up the biggest trailers from Comic-Con at Home 2021. Check them out below.

"Do we stay or do we go?" is the main question of The Walking Dead Season 11 trailer, as the group must decide whether to stay and defend Alexandria from an impending threat or once again try to find a safe haven elsewhere. As The Walking Dead nears its end, the trailer for the final season promises drama, betrayal, and, of course, lots of zombie guts.

Showtime debuted the first footage from the Dexter revival, which finds Michael C. Hall reprising his role as the serial killer, who seems to be finding it hard not to fall back into old habits as he settles into his new life as a mountain lumberjack and survival store clerk. We don't see anyone cling-wrapped to a lab table yet, but it doesn't look like it's out of the realm of possibility. The trailer also confirmed that Dexter: New Blood will premiere on Showtime on Nov. 7.

Army of Thieves

Army of the Dead may have only come out a couple of months ago, but Netflix is already trying to get you hyped for the prequel: Army of Thieves. The prequel will follow Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer) as he cracks into various safes around Europe and falls for a mysterious woman named Gwendoline (Nathalie Emmanuel).

Horror Noire

Shutter is following up the documentary Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror with the new anthology series Horror Noire, which showcases six different horror short films from Black creators.

Thrice Upon a Lifetime

Amazon debuted the trailer for the fourth and final Evangelion film, Thrice Upon a Lifetime, which debuts in August and promises to wrap up the story of Evangelion and the Angels.

Day of the Dead

If you have not had your fill of zombies yet, then Syfy is here to fill your craving with Day of the Dead, a TV series adaptation of the third film in George A. Romero's iconic Night of the Living Dead trilogy.

Chucky

The demon killer doll returns in the new Syfy/USA series. At first, it seems like the psychopathic Little Buddy is just out to protect a lonely teenager named Jake, but things quickly go off the rails as Chucky's bloodthirst expands.

The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) is back for what BBC America is dubbing "her biggest adventure yet." We can tell there are going to be tense times in the TARDIS, but exactly what the Doctor and her friends are up against is still TBD.

File this under "teaser trailer," but the new Lucifer Season 6 clip did reveal that the show's final season will drop on Netflix on Sept. 10. The new footage features Lucifer (Tom Ellis) confirming he'll be leaving Los Angeles. It's pretty hard to be God while hanging out on Hollywood Blvd., you know?