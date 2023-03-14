X

Cocaine Bear is Now Available to Stream at Home with Amazon Prime Video

Nobody panic, but the cocaine bear has arrived

Jess Barnes

"Bear Believed To Have Overdosed On Cocaine Dropped By Parachutist" was the actual headline of a report from the Associated Press in December 1985. 

In February 2023, Elizabeth Banks and screenplay writer Jimmy Warden brought that story to the big screen with Cocaine Bear

Now, you can skip the theater ad watch the comedic horror film at home with Amazon Prime Video.

Cocaine Bear

Keri Russell in Cocaine Bear

 Universal Pictures

About Cocaine Bear

Official synopsis from Universal: Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood.

Cocaine Bear stars Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson, Jr., Christian Convery-Jennings, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Kristofer Hivju, Hannah Hoekstra, Aaron Holliday (Sharp Objects), Margo Martindale, and Ray Liotta. Directed by Elizabeth Banks from a screenplay by Jimmy Warden. 

