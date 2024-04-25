Alex Garland's Civil War Is Available for Preorder on Amazon Right Now

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon is enticing fans with the preorder launch of two distinct editions of Alex Garland's recent blockbuster Civil War. Yup, before it's even left theaters.

Civil War Movie Amazon

The A24 flick hit the box office just a few weeks ago on April 12 and since then has become one of the most talked about movies so far this year. As fans anticipate its release on streaming platforms and on DVD, Amazon released two preorder versions up for grabs right now. In addition to a standard version of the film, there is also an Amazon-exclusive version, both with different sets of artwork.

Because the release date for the physical film hasn't dropped as of yet, it won't be in your mailbox tomorrow. Good things take time, folks! That said, you can catch it in theaters right now.

Prepare to be captivated by Civil War, the newest cinematic masterpiece from acclaimed filmmaker Alex Garland, known for his visionary works such as Annihilation, Ex Machina, and 28 Days Later. Set in a future America torn apart by civil strife, the film throws viewers into a dystopian hellscape where four different factions battle for dominance of the country. Familiar faces such as Kirsten Dunst and Nick Offerman grace the screen amongst others, promising a gripping and unforgettable cinematic experience.

How to Watch Civil War

As mentioned, you can't watch Civil War in the comfort of your home quite yet as it's only playing in theaters. But, you can preorder both the Amazon exclusive version in addition to the standard option below.

