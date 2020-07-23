The classic '80s horror movie Child's Play might have been rebooted last year, but fans of the original series still have much to look forward to. After seven movies, creator Don Mancini is taking killer doll Chucky to TV in an upcoming show-- titled Chucky --for SyFy. it has been announced that original star Brad Dourif will voice Chucky once more.

Dourif has performed the voice of Chucky in every Child's Play film since the original in 1988, with the exception of the reboot, which featured Mark Hamill in the role. He also played serial killer Charles Lee Ray in that first film, who possesses the doll after he is killed. Dourif's most recent appearance was in 2017's Cult of Chucky, in which he played multiple Chuckys. The actor is also known for playing Gríma Wormtongue in the Lord of the Rings movies, as well as his Oscar-winning performance in the classic One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

Chucky was first announced back in early 2019, and was given a full season order by SyFy in January this year. Mancini will service as writer and showrunner on the show. Earlier this month, the first teaser was released, which confirmed it will premiere in 2021.

While MGM owns the original movie, Mancini remains in control of the characters he created. The director previously stated that he was unhappy with the studio's decision to reboot the film without his involvement. "Obviously my feelings were hurt," he told the Post Mortem podcast. "And I did create the character and nurture the franchise for three f---ing decades. The people who are making that movie, they don't know how that's going to affect my livelihood. It's not just a paycheck. It's very personal."

Chucky Photo: Syfy/USA

