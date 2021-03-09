Manning's Day Goes From Bad to Terrifying in This Chicago Med Sneak Peek

Wednesday's episode of Chicago Med, "Fathers and Mothers, Daughters and Sons" is going to be a rough one for Manning (Torrey DeVitto). TV Guide has an exclusive clip of the upcoming episode and what starts off as a rushed morning goes from bad to much, much, worse.

Manning is trying to get her son ready to leave to take her mom to the airport, but everyone is dragging their feet. However, traffic isn't the enemy for the day. When Manning goes to check on her mom to see what's taking so long, she finds the older woman collapsed and unconscious on the bedroom floor. Manning immediately starts CPR and calls 911, but isn't able to get a response from her mom before little Owen shows up in the doorway, because that's exactly what little kids do when you yell for them not to come to you.

Watch This Now Looking for your next binge? TV Guide editors handpick the shows that are actually worth watching and deliver daily recommendations straight to your inbox. By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy . You may unsubscribe at any time.

Is Manning going to be able to get her mom to the hospital in time, and if she does what possibly caused this terrifying incident? Answers are coming Wednesday when Chicago Med airs at 8/7c on NBC.