This week's Chicago Med will bring the fire — sort of. Wednesday's episode will see Chicago Fire's Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) drop by the NBC medical drama for a special call that requires the firehouse lieutenant's expertise, and TV Guide has your exclusive first look.

In a sneak peek of the episode, Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) alerts Marcel (Dominic Rains) and Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) to a serious accident involving a bus carrying young school kids. As they arrive on the scene, they're met by Severide, who's already assessed the situation and asks the doctors for a helping hand.

The hour, titled "Leave the Choice to Solomon," will see Marcel and Natalie team with the Severide to rescue a group of kids in peril following a horrific bus crash. Plus, Maggie will spend the episode helping a friend in need. Meanwhile, Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) will be preoccupied with Will (Nick Gehlfuss), who he fears is putting his medical license in jeopardy. Given Will's recent actions — like encouraging a patient to undergo rapid detox (a risky move that ultimately led to her death) — it's safe to say Dr. Charles has a legitimate reason to be concerned.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.