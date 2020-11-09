Chicago Fire returns this Wednesday and we couldn't be happier to see Firehouse 51 back in action! The new season will see several changes, like Ritter (Daniel Kyri) getting more screentime and Gianna Mackey boarding Ambulance 61 as Brett's (Kara Killmer) new partner following Foster's (Annie Ilonzeh) departure. While we don't know much about Mackey, Fire showrunner Derek Haas did drop some key details about the incoming paramedic.

"Mackey is friends with Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) before she ever comes to the firehouse," Haas told TV Guide via email, adding that she's known Cruz since she was a child. "Brett is predisposed to like her from the jump. However, this partnership is more of a mentor/mentee relationship than she had with Foster. Brett has a lot of experience at a busy house now and so she's going to be teaching Mackey the ropes."

Adriyan Rae, Chicago Fire Photo: Adrian S. Burros Sr./NBC

Brett won't be the only one taking on a new leadership role this season. Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), who launcher her Girls on Fire program last season, will continue to grow as a firehouse leader under Chief Boden's (Eamonn Walker) tutelage.

"Boden has always looked at Kidd as the future of the CFD. That perception is just going to grow clearer as this season progresses," Haas explained. As Kidd's career continues to flourish, so will her relationship with Severide. Haas noted that the pair is headed for "uncharted territory" and that this could be the season where "everything comes together" for them. Wait, does that mean wedding bells ahead for Stellaride? Only time will tell.

The new season will feature additional fun surprises from peripheral favorites like Mouch (Christian Stolte) and Herrmann (David Eigenberg), who will dabble in poetry writing. However, we're disappointed to report that the Beefcake Boden calendars will not be returning this season.

Chicago Fire returns for Season 9 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 9/8c followed by Chicago P.D. at 10/9c. Chicago Med's Season 6 premiere airs at 8/7c.