Last time Ava DuVernay put her stamp on a series as creator and executive producer, she rocked the world with When They See Us, the Netflix series that took a heartbreaking look at a true story about injustice in the criminal justice system. (Jharrel Jerome the best actor an a limited series Emmy for his outstanding performance.) For her next work, coming to OWN Feb. 11, the multi-hyphenate is doing a 180: this time, she's taking on love.

The Cherish the Day trailer shows how the series will unfold to reveal significant moments in a relationship. Each episode spans a different day, with Xosha Roquemore (The Mindy Project) and Alano Miller (Underground) as Gently James and Evan Fisher — a pair of people from radically different backgrounds learning to understand and love each other. Set to the iconic Sade song that inspired the name of the show, the trailer reveals glimpses into the ups and downs that will be portrayed in the first season, which spans five years in eight episodes.

Cherish the Day also stars Emmy-winning actress Cicely Tyson, as well as Michael Beach and Anne-Marie Johnson.

Cherish the Day premieres Tuesday, February 11 at 10/9c and returns for its regular time slot at Wednesday, February 12 at 8/7c.