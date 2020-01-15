[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Cheer. Read at your own risk.]

Although Netflix's hit documentary series Cheer saw the Navarro College cheer team achieve their goal of winning the NCA Collegiate Cheer Championships in the finale, the ending was still bittersweet. That's largely because the final scenes revealed that one of the show's most endearing and talented subjects, Lexi Brumback, had been kicked off the Navarro cheerleading team. But Lexi shared on Thursday that she's back at Navarro as a cheerleader!

Lexi made the announcement on Instagram, posting a photo of herself alongside Cheer's Jerry Harris (who is also back at Navarro) and TT Barker with the caption: "Honey, I'm home."

Cheer fans were devastated to learn that after the team's big win at Daytona, Lexi had gotten in trouble with the law again and the team's coach Monica Aldama, who is known for her strict rules, booted her from the squad as a result. According to Lexi's all star coach Calvin Beene, a week before the semester ended, Lexi was with a group of people in a car that was pulled over by police and illegal substances were discovered. "And Lexi's the type of person to not snitch on anybody, so Lexi ended up taking the blame," Calvin explained.

Even though Lexi was no longer a Navarro cheerleader, Monica told the filmmakers that she had still been in contact with Lexi and was trying to ensure she stayed on a good path. "I want to help as many kids as I can. That's the reason I do this job. That's what brings me joy," Monica told the cameras. "But sometimes those kids make it through and sometimes they don't. And as much as I want to give them a second chance, if you don't uphold the rules, then why have the rules?"

But it seems as though Monica bent her own rules and welcomed Lexi back with open arms, which finally gives Cheer fans the real happy ending we had wanted.

