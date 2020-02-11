Though The CW's Charmed reboot hasn't relied very heavily on the original series it's based on, we're still always keeping an eye peeled to see if and how it could give a nod to the original Halliwell sisters. If it were up to original series cast member Julian McMahon, that would happen sooner rather than later!

"I haven't seen the new Charmed, but I loved the old one," McMahon told TV Guide at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, while promoting his new series, FBI: Most Wanted. "Look, you know, it was a great show for me. When I first signed on to that show, I think it was, like, six episodes or something, and I ended up staying for three years. So, that's how much I enjoyed being on the show, and I loved playing that character. So if I had the opportunity to do that again, I would."

McMahon played Cole Turner, also known as the demon Balthazar, for three years on Charmed. He was a fan-favorite character thanks to his passionate romance with Phoebe Halliwell (Alyssa Milano), before eventually getting killed off in the fifth season.

In all likelihood, a guest appearance from McMahon would require a new role for the actor, considering this version of Charmed doesn't take place in the same universe as the original series, but there is the infinitesimal chance that McMahon could still play Cole if he ever made an appearance.

The last time we saw Cole on the original series was in Season 7, he was a spirit, trapped in a cosmic void between life and death, doomed to linger there for eternity as penance for his evil past. Given that the rules of that plane and his existence there were never distinctly outlined, there's no reason why the new Charmed couldn't incorporate a little realm-hopping to allow McMahon to reprise his original role. Weirder and more magical things have happened, after all!

Charmed airs Fridays at 8/7c on The CW.