[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Evil. Read at your own risk!]

You'd be lying if you said you had predicted all the twists in Evil's delectably dark Season 1 finale. The episode exposed a sprawling and long-standing conspiracy in which an IVF clinic has seemingly been impregnating women with demonic babies, and revealed the triple-layer twist that Kristen's (Katja Herbers) daughter Lexis (Maddy Crocco) was conceived through this same clinic, Kristen herself may be the victim of demonic possession, and that Kristen might have murdered a man! So where does the CBS drama go from here?

"Well, I would say that a lot of the response [to Kristen's potential possession] is in her look at the mirror, which is a bit of 'Holy sh--,' and another like, 'Am I in trouble?'" Robert King, who created the show with his wife Michelle King, told TV Guide. "In other words, she has enough perspective on herself to wonder whether she gets over her defects. So there's a bit of self reflection there, and a bit of concern for your own, you know, moral state, I would call it."

But while the Kings have a lot of exciting plans in store for Evil's sophomore run (which you can read all about here), the stars have a few pitches of their own regarding what they want to see next season.

Evil bosses break down that Season 1 Finale 'Holy Sh--' finale

"I've talked to Robert about stuff around other religions as well besides Catholicism, which would be really interesting," said Aasif Mandvi, who plays skeptic Ben, about the types of cases and topics he'd like to explore in Season 2. The actor also shared that he'd be excited to revisit Ben's relationship with his sister Karima (Sohina Sidhu), who briefly appeared this season, as well as see more cases involving technology (like that catchy earworm with a dark message in "7 Swans a Singin" or the hacked virtual assistant in "3 Stars").

Christine Lahti, whose character Sheryl got engaged to Leland (Michael Emerson) in the finale, told us she'd like to see things with her character go in an even more devilish direction. "I have this fun idea that David thinks because Sheryl has gotten so twisted and dark and evil that maybe I'm possessed by a demon. So he wants to perform an exorcism on Sheryl and Kristen is now being a little bit swayed in that direction and agrees," Lahti pitched.

Of course, we can't see both Kristen and Sheryl being possessed, but Lahti said maybe Sheryl would just "fake" the exorcism to "make them happy" if David (Mike Colter) and Kristen were dead set on their suspicions she was possessed. One thing Lahti said viewers can definitely rule out though? Sheryl experiencing any Rosemary's Baby situation of her own, despite the fact that her fiancé is in league with demons. "Well, I can't get pregnant — I'm a little too old for that — with the devil's baby," she joked.

As for Kurt Fuller, who plays Kristen's therapist Dr. Boggs, he's just hoping to be more involved in the action! "I wouldn't mind Dr. Boggs going out on a few of these cases," he shared. "I would be skeptical and they've already got a skeptic in Ben, but I do have some specialized talents that I can bring to them. ... And I think that we'll see a little bit more of it next year, where I actually can keep them out of trouble a little bit, which is what I would love to do."

With Kristen perhaps possessed herself, we can see no better reason than for her trusted therapist to get a bit more involved in her life and her work with David and Ben, because it looks like they're going to need all the help they can get in Season 2.

Evil Season 1 is available to stream on CBS All Access.

Additional reporting by Megan Vick