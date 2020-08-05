We finally know the Big Brother veterans who've returned to compete in the second ever season of Big Brother All-Stars. For the first time ever, the new season's cast wasn't announced in advance. Instead, Big Brother 22 debuted with a live two-hour premiere that revealed the crop of returning houseguests who'd compete once again for the $500,000 grand prize.

The 16 All-Star houseguests include two winners, a handful of fan favorites and strong gamers, and a few oddball choices thrown in the mix. Check out the full cast list below:

Bayleigh Dayton (Season 20)

Christmas Abbott (Season 19)

Cody Calafiore (Season 16)

Dani Briones (Seasons 8 and 13)

David Alexander (Season 21)

Da'Vonne Rogers (Seasons 17 and 18)

Enzo Palumbo (Season 12)

Ian Terry (Season 14)

Janelle Pierzina (Seasons 6, 7, and 14)

Kaysar Ridha (Seasons 6 and 7)

Keesha Smith (Season 10)

Kevin "KC" Campbell (Season 11)

Memphis Garrett (Season 10)

Nicole Anthony (Season 21)

Nicole Franzel (Seasons 16 and 18)

Tyler Crispen (Season 20)

Big Brother was originally expected to return earlier this summer, but production was delayed amid the pandemic. In addition to dropping the live audience for eviction episodes, CBS announced other health and safety protocols the production is putting in place to protect the houseguests, staff, and crew. These include the houseguests being quarantined prior to production and being tested several times before entering the Big Brother house on Wednesday. Throughout the season, they will be tested weekly, have no contact with any crew members, and all the supplies they receive will be disinfected

The second episode of Big Brother will air Sunday at 10/9c. But starting Wednesday, Aug. 12, the series will move into its regular viewing schedule, airing Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, at 8/7c. The live feeds will be available on CBS All Access starting at 2:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 6.