When you're done bingeing Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight on CBS All Access, why not stick around to watch a few of your favorite movies? This summer, CBS All Access will be expanding its offerings in a big way by making a ton of films from the Paramount library available to stream, including the ever-quotable The Godfather trilogy.

More than 100 movies will soon join the library, including The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Rosemary's Baby, Star Trek: First Contact, and What's Eating Gilbert Grape?, among others. They'll be making their debut on the service alongside shows from Nickelodeon, BET, Paramount Network, Smithsonian, and other networks from the ViacomCBS portfolio.

ViacomCBS has also reached a deal with YouTube TV to add BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land, and VH1 to Google's live TV and on-demand subscription service.

Basically, you're going to have even more streaming options very soon. Happy summer!