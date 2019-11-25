CBS All Access is expanding its lineup of children's programming. The streaming service announced on Monday that subscribers can now stream new seasons of original series Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs and the new Danger Mouse, along with a library of old favorites like the original Danger Mouse, Bob the Builder, Inspector Gadget, Madeline, Heathcliff, and The Adventures of Paddington Bear.

More series are expected to be added in the coming weeks, which will bring CBS All Access' children's library up to over 1,000 episodes. Additionally, CBS All Access will start rolling out select titles from its library of Nickelodeon programming in January.

In a statement, CBS Interactive's President and Chief Operating Officer Mar DeBevoise said, "Bringing children's programming to CBS All Access is a significant step toward providing even more value for our subscribers and now for their children as well. We're bringing to market a fantastic roster of exclusive originals along with a library of marquee series for families, and we look forward to continuing to expand our children's programming offering, especially with the future addition of incredible programming from Nickelodeon."

This children's content will be available ad-free, and parental pin controls will be available on CBS.com and the CBS app.

