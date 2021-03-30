Casey Is Definitely Not Okay in This Chicago Fire Sneak Peek

Uh-oh, it's time to get really worried about Casey (Jesse Spencer) on Chicago Fire. After sustaining yet another head injury in the last episode, it seems like the side effects might be more serious than the captain let on. In TV Guide's sneak peek of Wednesday's episode, even Gallo (Alberto Rosende) notices that something is off with his boss, but his attempts to check-in don't get go as smoothly as planned.

At first, it seems like Gallo is just asking how Casey is doing, but when he presses that the captain wasn't himself during an earlier call, Casey immediately goes on the defensive. Gallo gets chewed out and sent back to work with his tail between his legs, but we can tell from Casey's stern expression when he closes his office door and the ominous music playing as he sits down in his chair that something is definitely off. He was warned that another head injury could be a major problem, and it looks like if Casey continues to be in denial about what's going on he could be putting himself, and his team, at severe risk.

Do you think Gallo's check-in was enough of a wake-up call or is Casey going to drag this out to dangerous lengths?

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.