Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

When it comes to tech accessories that combine style with protection, CASETiFY has always been a frontrunner. Known for its unique and customizable phone cases, CASETiFY has built a reputation for offering not just practical protection for your devices but also allowing you to express your personal style. From bold patterns to iconic collaborations (especially in entertainment like these Stranger Things and Star Wars collabs), CASETiFY cases are as much a fashion statement as they are a tech necessity. The company creates cases for a wide range of phones, including the latest iPhone models and popular Android devices, ensuring that everyone can find the perfect fit for their tech.

Now, CASETiFY has taken its creativity to a new level with its latest collaboration, celebrating two of Marvel's most beloved anti-heroes: Deadpool and Wolverine. Get ready for the collaboration you never knew you needed, releasing on July 30.

CASETiFY x Marvel Collaboration CASETiFY

This new collection is a must-have for fans, featuring the Deadpool Pattern Case and Wolverine Pattern Case. For those who want to truly embrace the Merc with a Mouth, the Deadpool Mask Case is a standout, allowing fans to suit up their phone in a design that's as cheeky and bold as Deadpool himself. And for those who love the dynamic between these frenemies, the Comic Collage Case brings their joint scenes to life in a comic strip-inspired design that's sure to turn heads.

But the collection doesn't stop at phone cases. CASETiFY has gone all out with this collaboration, creating a full range of compatible accessories that fans will adore. From AirPods and AirPods Pro cases to Apple Watch bands, wireless chargers, grip stands, cardholder stands, leather wallets, power banks, phone straps, and even MacBook and iPad covers (please, let us catch our breath for a second), this collection covers all the bases. A highlight of this collection is the Deadpool or Wolverine Metal Chain Wrist Strap, adorned with specialty charms of the individual characters, adding a touch of heroism (or anti-heroism) to your everyday tech.

CASETiFY x Marvel Collaboration CASETiFY

Launching worldwide on July 30, the Marvel x CASETiFY collection is set to take the world by storm. Whether you're a die-hard Deadpool fan, a Wolverine enthusiast, or just someone who loves unique and stylish tech accessories, this collection has something for you. So mark your calendars and get ready to suit up your devices with the best of Marvel's iconic characters.

If you're looking for more CASETiFY cases before the collaboration drops, find a few favorites below.

Darth Vader™ Helmet SPECIAL EDITION Leather Debossed Case

Darth Vader™ Helmet SPECIAL EDITION Leather Debossed Case CASETiFY

Prices Vary

Stranger Things Ahoy, Ladies! Case

Stranger Things Ahoy, Ladies! Case CASETiFY

Prices Vary

Iron Man Mirror Case

Iron Man Mirror Case CASETiFY

Prices Vary

Spider-Man Newspaper Sticker Red Case

Spider-Man Newspaper Sticker Red Case CASETiFY

Prices Vary

