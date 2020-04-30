Red alert Carrie Coon hive, the queen will be joining the cast of Julian Fellowes's new drama, The Gilded Age. Deadline reports that Coon will be replacing Amanda Peet due to a scheduling conflict. Production on the series was slated to start this summer but has been delayed to early fall due to coronavirus shutdowns.

Coon plays Bertha Russell, a middle class woman who claws her way to the upper echelons of society through cunning, wit, and charm. The Gilded Age is a period drama (no surprise there from the creator of Downton Abbey) set in 1882 that follows the rise and fall of American fortunes during a period of intense economic change. In a battle between old money and new, can a woman like Bertha, who made it big by marrying a railroad tycoon, forge her own path?

We likely won't find out till 2021, but one thing is for sure, Carrie Coon is bound to make the whole series sizzle. Maybe with Fellows's help, Coon will finally get that Emmy she's owed for her incredible work on The Leftovers. Until then, Amanda Peet's loss is our gain.