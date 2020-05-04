Make sure to verify your sources, all you cool cats and kittens. That's probably what Carole Baskin, one of the subjects of Netflix's hit docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, is probably saying to herself in the mirror today. Baskin has remained largely off the grid since Tiger King took over the internet, but the offer to be interviewed by Jimmy Fallon was apparently enough of a draw to pull her into the media frenzy she's largely been avoiding. Which is all well and good, except "Jimmy Fallon" turned out to be two YouTubers, and the whole thing ended up being revealed as a pretty elaborate prank.

Josh Pieters and Archie Manners, posing as late-night producers, reached out to Baskin with an offer for a Zoom interview with Fallon, which she accepted. Pieters and Manners pulled together some audio clips of questions Fallon has asked during past interviews, and explained away his visual absence by blaming it on filming during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, Baskin that her fake Tonight Show moment was indeed her first public interview since the show came out, and mostly discusses her favorite subject: cats. (Which means, no, Baskin didn't suddenly become ready and willing to discuss the Netflix documentary that brought her notoriety, Joe Exotic, or her first husband.)

Still, Baskin doesn't seem all too upset about being tricked. "I was suspicious as we were doing it because the questions appeared taped. But had no idea it would turn out to be such a fun prank," she later told CNN. "It gave us a very welcome good laugh. I appreciate their cleverness and that they created their video in a way that I don't feel was in any way mean spirited."