After previously delaying Black Widow because of the coronavirus, Disney revealed a new release schedule for its many planned Marvel films as part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Friday, and tucked within the calendar announcement was a premiere date for the anticipated Captain Marvel sequel.

The film, which will once again star Brie Larson as superheroine Carol Danvers, is set to hit theaters on July 8, 2022, a date that was previously earmarked for a Disney live-action film. If nothing else changes in the future, the movie will be hitting theaters just two months after the sequel to Black Panther, which was the only previously announced Marvel film to remain on its original release date.

Every Marvel Movie and Disney+ Show Scheduled to Come Out Until 2022

It remains unclear clear if Marvel's Disney+ shows will also be pushed back because of COVID-19 — they are also considered to be part of Phase Four of the MCU — but for now you can at least check out the new schedule for Marvel's films, which includes dates for The Eternals and Thor: Love and Thunder, and plan accordingly.