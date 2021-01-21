Bridgerton Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Jonathan Bailey, Bridgerton Netflix

It's time to celebrate, Bridgerton fans! Netflix has officially renewed Bridgerton for Season 2, and it will be time for Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) to finally find his love match.

Lady Whistledown shared the news herself on Thursday with a special edition of her society papers, released by Netflix. The announcement confirms that the gossip columnist (voiced by Julie Andrews) will be chronicling Anthony's journey to find a suitable mate in the upcoming season, which will begin production this spring. Anthony, the eldest Bridgerton sibling, was torn in Season 1 between his duties as viscount and the passion he felt for an opera singer, who would not have made an acceptable viscountess in the eyes of London society.

With Bridgerton shifting focus to Anthony, it's safe to assume that Season 2 will take inspiration from The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second novel in Julia Quinn's bestselling novel series. Fans of the books will be waiting with bated breath to see if Netflix will be adding the Sheffield family to the mix.

There are other burning questions that weren't addressed in Lady Whistledown's note. With the attention shifting to Anthony, what more will we see of Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page)? The couple plays a much smaller role in the second Bridgerton novel, leaving some questions about how they'll factor into the series even though the audience has grown so attached to their love story.

Of course, there's also a lot to be uncovered about Lady Whistledown herself. How will our intrepid gossip reporter function in Season 2 now that the audience knows who is behind the gossip column? Will we see progress in Lady Whistledown's love story — which doesn't happen until the fourth book of the novel series — and will anyone in the Bridgerton family circle find out the gossip columnist's secret? We'll have to wait to find out!

In the meantime, you can read Lady Whistledown's Season 2 announcement below.

Bridgerton Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.