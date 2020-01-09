If you've got kids, we have your new favorite show lined up and ready! Breeders, starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard as overworked, underappreciated and flat-out exhausted parents, is relatable AF to anyone who's ever wanted to drop an F-bomb while yelling at their kids.

The trailer for this new comedy depicts the everyday trials and tribulations of parenting, from sleepless nights to screaming matches and the occasional visit from the police. Freeman and Haggard are comedic geniuses in this series, perfectly exemplifying how as parents, you'd die for your kids in a heartbeat, but that doesn't mean that you also don't feel the urge to murder them, sometimes.

"We haven't seen sort of an honest portrayal of parenthood in, certainly in TV comedy," co-creator Chris Addison told reporters while sitting on a Breeders panel at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Thursday. "Because in TV comedy mostly the parents that you see and their relationship with their kids is like kind of cartoony, and a bit whimsical. The parents are kind of, 'Oh, you!'... and we wanted to show that that's really not how it is. That's the duality, isn't it? Between the fact that you love your children more than anything in the world, and nothing, nothing makes you angrier... Anything that we do is always sort from a really truthful place about what it what it's like to be a parent. You know, there are definitely moments that you're not proud of."

You won't be surprised to hear that many of the chaotic child-rearing events that occur in the series, were, in fact, inspired by real-life events from Freeman, Addison, and co-creator Simon Blackwell.

"We talked about sort of some of the worst things that we have done or had happened to us as parents, I suppose that could be turned, hopefully, into a comedic thing," Freeman said.

"I remembered earlier that when my eldest son was very little and he wouldn't leave the toy store. I carried him out like a rolled-up carpet, which is when he shouted, 'This man is not my daddy!'" Blackwell said, getting a big laugh from the room.

Kids say the darndest things, don't they?

Breeders premieres Monday, March 2 at 10/9c on FX and the next day on FX on Hulu.

