

Netflix is folding another internationally acclaimed drama into its roster. The streaming giant partnered with Danish public broadcaster DR to co-produce Season 4 of Borgen, coming in 2022.

The hit series about one politician's journey to becoming the first female prime minster of Denmark, while maintaining her ideals, originally ran from 2010-2013. Not many details are known about the upcoming Season 4, but Variety reports that it will follow Birgitte Nyborg (Sidse Babett Knudsen), her staff, and the media tasked with covering the politician in her new role as foreign minister. Birgitte Hjort Sørensen will also return as Katrine Fønsmark who makes a triumphant return to journalism as the news director for a major cable news company.

Borgen is commonly cited as the series that paved the way for modern Scandi dramas to hit it big internationally. Lina Brouneus, director of co-productions and acquisitions at Netflix, said in a statement that, "10 years ago, Borgen helped redefine the global television landscape, showing that great stories can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere. We are immensely proud to partner with DR and the whole creative team to bring this worldwide phenomenon back and to give Borgen's legion of fans the chance to be gripped once again.''

Seasons 1-3 of Borgen will be hitting Netflix later this year, just in time to get American audiences primed for the next season of the twisty political thriller.