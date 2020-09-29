When I heard this news, I let out my loudest, longest "VERY NICE" ever: Sacha Baron Cohen covertly made a sequel to Borat, his 2006 comedy film, and it will be released on Amazon Prime in late October, TV Guide has confirmed.

According to Deadline, who first reported the news, the Borat sequel was the first movie made during the COVID-19 pandemic, and began shooting as soon as restrictions were lifted, with a small, union-approved crew getting to work the day after they were cleared. They filmed secretly, not letting participants in on the satirical nature what they were doing, just like Baron Cohen did for the original Borat and more recently on Who Is America? As is also typically the case with Baron Cohen, he reportedly filmed in dangerous situations and had to wear a bulletproof vest on two different shooting days. In his undercover prank projects, Baron Cohen, while in character, antagonizes people and/or allows them to espouse biogted views.

Baron Cohen reportedly rushed to have the movie ready before Election Day, and is being swiftly released on Amazon Prime at the end of October to maximize its potential audience. The production was kept well under wraps, though some news and footage of Baron Cohen up to something came out during filming, including news of a fake interview with Rudy Giuliani that led to the former mayor calling the police on the comedian, and getting attendees at a gun rights rally in Olympia, Washington to sing along to a song with racist, violent lyrics while in character as a country singer.

Little is known about the plot of the Borat sequel at this point. The first Borat followed Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiev (Baron Cohen) as he traveled around America interviewing people and experiencing American culture — and exposing its barely hidden dark side. It grossed $262 million at the worldwide box office and earned Baron Cohen a Golden Globe for best actor in a comedy and an Oscar nomination for its screenplay.