Get ready to do a lot of whinnying today, BoJack Horseman fans. Netflix has just revealed the trailer for the final episodes of the hit animated dramedy, and the video is very, very emotional. In it, the titular equine is doing some serious soul-searching and looks back on who he was when audiences first met him in 2014. Long gone is that cynical, amoral, and self-destructive former TV star from Season 1; in his place appears to be a much more self-awareand optimistic version of BoJack Horseman (Will Arnett).

"I made a lot of mistakes, but I look back at that other BoJack and I think, 'Who is that?' I've had a lot of what I thought were rock bottoms only to discover another, rockier bottom underneath," BoJack says in a thoughtful monologue.

"I used to feel like my whole life was an acting job," he continues. "Doing an impression of the people I saw on television, which was just a projection of a bunch of equally screwed up writers and actors. I felt like a Xerox of a Xerox of a person." When asked if he feels any differently now, though, BoJack doesn't offer up an immediate yes or no. Looks like fans will have to tune in to find out the answer to that question — and why Todd (Aaron Paul) is getting a knife pulled on him in this preview — when the show's final stretch arrives to Netflix.

BoJack Horseman Season 6 Part 2 marks the conclusion of the celebrated Netflix Original series, created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg. The eight-episode final stretch premieres on Netflix on Friday, Jan. 31.

BoJack Horseman Photo: Netflix

