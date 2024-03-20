Black Mirror, "U.S.S. Callister Netflix

A new season of Black Mirror is coming sooner than we thought. Netflix has announced that Season 7 of Charlie Brooker's anthology series about all the ways technology can be incredibly creepy will be released sometime in 2025, and it will come with six all-new episodes, including one that's a sequel to a fan-favorite episode from Season 4.

Black Mirror got its start on the United Kingdom's Channel 4 in 2011, with episodes about social media and politics, reality television in a futuristic world, video recordings destroying relationships, and more. Following another U.K.-only season and a Christmas special starring Jon Hamm, the series was acquired by Netflix and was introduced to the rest of the world when Season 3 was released in 2016. The upcoming seventh season will be the fourth season for Netflix.

Here's everything we know so far about Black Mirror Season 7.

More Netflix recommendations:

When does Black Mirror Season 7 come out?

In mid-March 2024, Netflix announced that Black Mirror Season 7 would be released in 2025 but did not specify when in 2025. Even if Season 7 comes out on the last day of the year, the wait between seasons will be much shorter than it was last time; Season 5 came out in June 2019, and Season 6 came out in June 2023.

How many episodes are in Black Mirror Season 7?

There will be six episodes in Season 7, as announced in the season reveal trailer. One of them will be a sequel to "USS Callister," the first episode of Season 4. In that episode, which is widely considered to be one of the best episodes of the entire series, Jesse Plemons played a game developer who created a Star Trek-like adventure in a massive multiplayer online role-playing game and created digital clones of his coworkers that he could boss around as the captain of a spaceship. In the end, the players revolted against him and essentially deleted his consciousness, freeing them to fend for themselves inside the game.

"USS Callister will return… Robert Daly is dead, but for the crew of the USS Callister, their problems are just beginning," Netflix teased, according to Deadline.

Black Mirror Season 7 trailers

The announcement of Season 7 in March was accompanied by a video reveal that doesn't give away too many details, but it does confirm six new episodes coming in 2025.

Black Mirror Season 7 cast



We don't know who will be in Season 7 for sure, but since there will be a sequel to "USS Callister," we will assume that the characters from that episode will return. That would mean that Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, Michaela Coel, Billy Magnussen, Aaron Paul (who provided the voice for "Gamer691" at the end of the episode), and others could star in Season 7.

How to watch Black Mirror

The first six seasons of Black Mirror are available to stream on Netflix.