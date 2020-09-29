black-ish is returning to the ABC schedule this fall at a crucial time. The seven-season comedy has been an important voice on the broadcast spectrum for nearly a decade and, as we continue into the nerve-racking year that is 2020, it's comforting to know some familiar faces will be there to see us through the next few months.

The series was originally slated to return at midseason, but after some "vocal" pleas from the cast and producers, ABC moved the show back into the fall rotation. black-ish will air a one-hour partly animated election special on Sunday, Oct. 4 and then officially kick-off Season 7 on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 9:30/8:30c.

"I had a conversation with them and thought that it would be doing a disservice to our audience, a disservice to the community, and a disservice to our show to have our voices muted in a time like this," star and executive producer Anthony Anderson told reporters at ABC's virtual fall press panel on Tuesday. "To not have the show come back until midseason, I felt was doing that, and was problematic for me. That was my conversation with the powers that be, and everybody was on the same accord, and here we are now talking about the fall premiere of our show."

To get everyone psyched for the new season, black-ish released a trailer that not only highlights great moments from the past six seasons, but also teases what fans can expect from the upcoming episodes. There's a brief snippet of the election special in which Dre (Anderson) begs Junior (Marcus Scribner) not to embarrass him in front of Stacey Abrams, as well as other clips that show the Johnson family will be taking on COVID-19 and quarantine in their usual bluntly honest and humorous style.

black-ish returns with its election special on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 10/9c, and Season 7 officially premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 9:30/8:30c on ABC.