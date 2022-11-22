While you can still catch it in theaters, DC's Black Adam is now available to stream -- as part of Amazon Prime Video's "In-Theater Movies at Home."

Released just a few weeks ago -- at the beginning of October 2022 -- the superhero movie received an unfavorable Metascore of 41 with film critics. However, general audiences were more positive with the actioner and gave it a 7.4 user score on Metacritic. But overall, Black Adam has earned an impressive $366.9 million box office worldwide, which shows that most people enjoy the film.

If you don't want to go to the movies, Black Adam can now be watched in 4K Ultra HD at home for $25 (or rent it for $20) on Prime Video.

Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam Warner Bros. Pictures

Please note: This deal is for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of this low price, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows, Jungle Cruise), Black Adam follows (you guessed it) Black Adam, an Egyptian God who awakens to the modern world after being trapped in a desert tomb for 5,000 years. He must learn to work with a superhero team called the Justice Society of America to help save the fictional country of Kahndaq.

The movie also stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Mohammed Amer, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate.

Meanwhile, Black Adam is also available to stream in 4K Ultra HD to buy for $25 or to rent for $20 on Apple iTunes, Vudu, Google Play Movies & TV.

Want more deals? Check out the best Black Friday deals from across the internet here.