The words "limited series" have obviously lost all meaning for most of Hollywood, but apparently not for Fox. The network has confirmed that BH90210, the revival-that-was-not-a-revival of Beverly Hills, 90210, will not be returning for a second season. With this news, the show's status as a limited series has been cemented for all eternity (or until Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth, who created the new series, come up with another story idea).

"We are so proud to have reunited in a very special summer event one of the network's legacy series and casts with 90210 fans across the country," the network said in a statement. "Profound thanks to and respect for Brian [Austin Green], Gabrielle [Carteris], Ian [Ziering], Jason [Priestley], Jennie, Shannen [Doherty], and Tori, who, along with the entire crew and everyone at FOX and CBS Television Studios, poured their hearts and souls into this truly inventive and nostalgic revival."

The six-episode series, which aired this past summer, followed the cast of the popular teen show as they played fictional versions of themselves and attempted to launch a real revival of the original series. It was weird. And yet not altogether terrible? The show's tribute to the late Luke Perry was really quite sweet.

Anyway, it's over now.