May we all love something as much as Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) loves tampering with addresses. In this exclusive sneak peek from Monday's episode of Better Call Saul, Jimmy plows ahead with his scheme to help Mr. Acker (Barry Corbin) keep his home — and to pull off the con, he's reaching into his old bag of tricks.

In the clip, Jimmy and Acker essentially gaslight the construction team that's arrived to bulldoze Acker's house, arguing that they have the wrong address. Acker even has mail to prove it.

"Mr. Acker's been living here for 30 years," Jimmy says. "I think he knows his own address."

This isn't the first time Jimmy has tried this tactic; in Season 2, he sabotaged Chuck (Michael McKean) by borrowing his files and altering the address of a Mesa Verde branch to make Chuck look incompetent. But while that scheme helped Kim (Rhea Seehorn) secure Mesa Verde as her client, this one could put her work with the bank at risk. Last week, Kim went behind Mesa Verde's back and asked Jimmy for his help. Now, we have our first look at what Jimmy has planned — apparently at Kim's request — to stop the bank from kicking Acker off his land. It all seems to be going smoothly for now, but on Better Call Saul, there are always consequences.

Better Call Saul airs Mondays at 9/8c on AMC.