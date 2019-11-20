We can smell the Cinnabon from here: AMC has finally revealed the premiere date for the long-awaited fifth season of Better Call Saul. The Breaking Bad prequel will return for Season 5 on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at 10/9c. The two-night event will continue the next night, Monday, Feb. 24, with an encore presentation of the season premiere at 8/7c followed by the season's second episode at 9/8c. Subsequent episodes will air Monday nights at 9/8c.

The network accompanied the news with a series of first-look photos from the new season, along with a tweet telling fans to "LWYRUP" (the vanity plate on Saul's Cadillac in Breaking Bad) and a teaser that shows off Jimmy's (Bob Odenkirk) new business card. In the Season 4 finale, Jimmy revealed to a stunned Kim (Rhea Seehorn) that he plans to officially practice under the name of Saul Goodman.



Although actor Giancarlo Esposito worried fans when he said the AMC drama was expected to end after Season 6 (AMC declined to comment on Esposito's remarks), Better Call Saul doesn't have a fixed end date just yet. Seehorn told TV Guide that co-creators Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan are letting the story evolve organically. "They obviously know the ending because it's Breaking Bad," Seehorn said. "I don't think they're set on: How many episodes does it take to tell that story? I don't think it's set in stone."

Better Call Saul Season 5 premieres Sunday, Feb. 23 at 10/9c.

Check out images from the new season below.

Michael Mando, Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul Photo: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul Photo: Warrick Page/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul Photo: Warrick Page/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul Photo: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Frances Lee McCain, Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul Photo: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television