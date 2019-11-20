We can smell the Cinnabon from here: AMC has finally revealed the premiere date for the long-awaited fifth season of Better Call Saul. The Breaking Bad prequel will return for Season 5 on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at 10/9c. The two-night event will continue the next night, Monday, Feb. 24, with an encore presentation of the season premiere at 8/7c followed by the season's second episode at 9/8c. Subsequent episodes will air Monday nights at 9/8c.
The network accompanied the news with a series of first-look photos from the new season, along with a tweet telling fans to "LWYRUP" (the vanity plate on Saul's Cadillac in Breaking Bad) and a teaser that shows off Jimmy's (Bob Odenkirk) new business card. In the Season 4 finale, Jimmy revealed to a stunned Kim (Rhea Seehorn) that he plans to officially practice under the name of Saul Goodman.
LWYRUP 2.23 pic.twitter.com/vA2ZtytAQh— Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) November 20, 2019
Although actor Giancarlo Esposito worried fans when he said the AMC drama was expected to end after Season 6 (AMC declined to comment on Esposito's remarks), Better Call Saul doesn't have a fixed end date just yet. Seehorn told TV Guide that co-creators Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan are letting the story evolve organically. "They obviously know the ending because it's Breaking Bad," Seehorn said. "I don't think they're set on: How many episodes does it take to tell that story? I don't think it's set in stone."
