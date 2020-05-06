There are a lot of different ways for mothers to celebrate their hard-won holiday. Perhaps you're the kind of mother who requests breakfast in bed to be delivered by those chubby-handed littles on Mother's Day morning so that you can be the one getting pampered. Maybe you want nothing more than to spend the whole day outside playing with your kiddos in the sunshine, or maybe you just want some peace and quiet to dive into a good book while everyone else does the chores for a change.

If you happen to be the kind of mom who just wants to wrestle away control of that remote and have a TV binge session, though, you're in good company and we are here to help. There are a lot of networks running TV and movie marathons on Sunday, May 10, including everything from reruns of the most addictive crime procedurals like Criminal Minds and NCIS: New Orleans to your favorite trashy reality shows to an all-day repeat of the very cynical classic Mommie Dearest. You can also catch an Alfred Hitchcock movie-thon on BBC America to revisit (or perhaps finally check out) Rear Window, Vertigo, The Birds, and Psycho.

There's a little something for every mood on this list, so if you're looking for what's available to watch before the children inevitably steal back the screen to watch the Disney Family Singalong: Volume II, here's a rundown of what marathons are coming to TV this Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10 (all times eastern).



Las Vegas (1:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., E!)

Four Weddings (4 a.m. - 2 p.m., TLC)

Catfish (6 a.m. - 3 p.m., MTV)

Don't Be Tardy (6 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Bravo)

The Golden Girls (6 a.m. - 5 p.m., TV Land)

NCIS: New Orleans (6 a.m. - 3 p.m., TNT)

North Woods Law (6 a.m. - 10 p.m., Animal Planet)

Alfred Hitchcock movies (7:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., BBC America)

Back to the Future movies (7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Showtime)

The Office (8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Comedy Central)

Deadly Women (9 a.m. - 4 p.m., ID)

Law & Order: SVU (9 a.m. - 11 p.m., USA Network)

Mommie Dearest (9 a.m. - 12 a.m., IFC)

Naked and Afraid: Tough as a Mother (9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Discovery)

Good Bones (11 a.m. - 3 p.m., HGTV)

Snapped (11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Oxygen)

Twilight movies (11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Freeform)

American Pickers (12 p.m. - 8 p.m., History)

Westworld (12 p.m. - 8:20 p.m., HBO Signature)

Cash Cab (1:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Game Show Network)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (1:30 p.m. - 9 p.m., Bravo)

Beat Bobby Flay (2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Food Network)

Criminal Minds (2 p.m. - 11 p.m., Sundance)

Raising Whitley: Momma Knows Best (2 p.m. - 7 p.m., OWN)

Home Town (3 p.m. - 8 p.m., HGTV)

Man vs. Food (3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cooking Channel)

The Mummy movies (3 p.m. - 11 p.m., SYFY)

Evil Stepmothers (4 p.m.- 8 p.m., ID)

Ridiculousness (4 p.m. - 12 a.m., MTV)

Two and a Half Men (4 p.m. - 8 p.m., Paramount)

Fifty Shades of Grey movies (4:30 p.m. - 11 p.m., E!)

Everybody Loves Raymond (5 p.m. - 10 p.m., TV Land)

Family Feud (5:30 p.m. - 12 a.m., Game Show Network)

Carnival Eats (6 p.m. - 10 p.m., Cooking Channel)

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out (7 p.m. - 12 a.m., Vh1)