Saturday Night Live is providing the goods this weekend. First, the show returned from its hiatus with its first remotely produced episode, and then the SNL YouTube channel gifted us a compilation video of some of the all-time best Easter sketches. You don't even have to celebrate the holiday to enjoy this because Michael Keaton's unsettling candy haul should be seen by all.

The 2015 sketch "Easter Candy" features Keaton, doing his best Joe Exotic impression before we as a society even knew who Joe Exotic was, as a creepy Easter enthusiast showing off his basket and giving detailed explanations of his feelings on every item in it: "This is a Cadbury Egg. I gave these up for Lent last year. Wanna know what I gave up this year? Cocaine... almost."

In "Under-Underground: Crunk-Ass Easter Festival," Jason Sudeikis and Nasim Pedrad play two DJs introducing the worst Easter celebration of all time. Their festival has everything: performances from artists you've definitely heard of like Buttwand and Sneaky Priest, an Easter egg hunt with only scrambled eggs, a memorial for their deceased friend Ass Dan (Bobby Moynihan), and a live performance of 60 Minutes.

The video also features "Easter Hotline," which is all about trying to get people to call their grandmothers, and "Clancy T. Bachleratt and Jackie Snad Sing Easter Songs," starring Kristen Wiig and Will Forte as two country singers who have an exciting new holiday album out.

Check out the full video for comedy that's almost as good as chocolate.