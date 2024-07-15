Best Buy's Black Friday in July Sale Is Live: Find 5 Can't Miss Deals Now

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It's that time of year again. Several online retailers are slashing prices, hoping to get in on some of the Amazon Prime Day frenzy. While our wallets might not be able to show love to all, there's one electronics company that's catching our eye. Best Buy is hosting its Black Friday in July deals event, and the discounts are absolutely bonkers.

We're seeing deals on just about everything, and some of these prices are even better than what we've seen during past Black Friday events. From Apple and ASUS products to Galaxy devices and even video game consoles like the Xbox Series X, there's something for everyone. Whether you're looking to upgrade your tech, snag a new gadget, or stock up on gaming essentials, Best Buy's got you covered with unbelievable discounts we're geeking over. See what we did there? Shout out Geek Squad.

This event is only going to last for the next few days from July 15 to July 17, so you're not going to want to waste any time. Check out a few items we're stoked about being on sale right now below and start that shopping spree.

Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X on sale? This is like finding a needle in a haystack. If you've been thinking about purchasing the Xbox Series X but haven't quite added to cart yet, now's finally your chance to get after it. There are also a number of Xbox Series X games for sale, too. Pick up Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1for only $20, Dead Island 2 Day 1 Edition for just $20, and PAYDAY 3 Standard Edition for $10 off.

Apple Watch Series 9

Every single Apple Watch available at Best Buy is on sale right now at $100 off. Every. Single. One. While there are a number to choose from, the Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the most affordable on the market without losing any quality. Its got a 41mm screen size, 18 hours of battery, a maximum water depth of over 150 feet, and can track electrocardiography, steps, hours slept, resting heart rate, target heart rate, and skin temperature.

Jackery Explorer 300 Plus Portable Power Solar Generator + 40W Solar Panel

Going on a camping trip? Whether you're off the grid or just want to be really prepared, you're going to need a way to charge all of your electronics. The Jackery Explorer 300 Plus 40W is perfect for charging small devices, plugging in lamps, keeping a mini cooler alive, you name it. It also comes with charging panels that use the sun's energy to charge the power bank back up. How neat is that?

Samsung Galaxy S24+ 256GB

Just like the Apple Watches, there are a slew of Samsung Galaxy devices on sale for those of you looking for a new smartphone. The Galaxy S24+ stands out for its ability to make life, well, way too easy. It features Circle to Search, which lets users instantly learn more by circling items on your screen. Capture life's moments in stunning detail with a 50MP camera and enjoy real-time voice translations with Live Translate. Its big, bright screen and Eye Comfort Shield ensure you can see everything clearly, while Note Assist and Generative Edit powered by Galaxy AI help you take, format, and perfect your notes and photos effortlessly. It's kind of the king of all Galaxy smartphones.

ASUS TUF Gaming A16 16" 165Hz Laptop

This is a big one for some of you gamers. A whopping $400 off the ASUS TUF Gaming A16 laptop. Using Windows 11, this laptop is your go-to for everything—family, friends, music, games, and more. With its fresh new look and tools to boost efficiency, it's perfect for whatever's next. The TUF Gaming A16 laptop sports a 16" FHD 165Hz display for smooth gaming and an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU paired with Radeon RX7700S graphics for top-notch performance all in a lightweight design. Plus, with robust connectivity options, Wi-Fi 6, crystal-clear audio, an HD camera, and an RGB backlit keyboard (which is way too cool), it's got everything you need for gaming and beyond.

