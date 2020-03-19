It is a universal fact the 1990s was one of the best decades in cinematic history. From The Mighty Ducks, The Matrix, and Forrest Gump to Titanic, Clueless, and Toy Story, the '90s delivered more iconic movies than any other decade (don't even try to deny it). So it's completely understandable if you've found yourself googling "best '90s movies to watch" and found this list!

Now, before we continue, we have to acknowledge that this list is in no way a comprehensive list of where to stream all of your favorite '90s films; a lot of the great '90s films are not streaming at all — Dogma isn't on Hulu, Netflix or Amazon, for instance — while a lot of others aren't currently available to stream because the streaming licenses have expired.

However, this is a list of a lot of really great movies that were made in the 1990s and where you can stream them if you don't already own them. In the interest of being open, some of the major movies on this list will require that you buy or rent them from Amazon Prime. But that's the price you pay for wanting to watch Titanic again.

Watch it on: Netflix

Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas is one of the greatest gangster films of all time. That's it. That's the entire explanation.





Watch them on: Starz; Hulu (with Starz and Showtime add-ons); Amazon Prime (with Starz and Showtime add-ons)

The Addams Family and its sequel follow the antics of the bizarre and macabre titular family and honestly, you know who they are already so why am I explaining it?





Watch it on: Cinemax; Hulu (with Cinemax add-on); Amazon Prime (with Cinemax add-on)

If you're like me, you've had a crush on Josh Charles since he portrayed Bryan, the love interest of Christina Applegate's Sue Ellen, a 17-year-old high school graduate who assumes a parental role to take care of her younger siblings so her mother doesn't return from a summer vacation after their babysitter dies of a heart attack in this comedy.





Watch it on: Netflix

Kevin Costner! Alan Rickman! Morgan Freeman! One of the most iconic soundtracks of all time!





Watch it on: Amazon Prime (rent or buy)

An Academy Award-winning psychological horror film based on Thomas Harris' novel, The Silence of the Lambs starred Jodie Foster as FBI trainee Clarice Starling and Sir Anthony Hopkins as the imprisoned cannibalistic serial killer Hannibal Lecter from whom she seeks advice about how to catch another serial killer.





Watch it on: IMDb TV (free with ads)

Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon star as two friends embarking on a road trip in a film that you probably should have seen by now. But if you haven't, I won't spoil how it ends.





The Mighty Ducks Trilogy (1992, 1994, 1996)

Watch it on: HBO, HBO Go, HBO Now, Hulu (with HBO add-on)

It's common knowledge that D2: The Mighty Ducks is the best movie in this exceptional trilogy starring a young Joshua Jackson that follows an underdog youth hockey team and their coach, played by Emilio Estevez. However, it's equally important to know that the entire trilogy is streaming on Hulu if you have the HBO add-on. (One day, after the current license agreements end, you'll be able to watch them all on Disney+.)

Watch it on: Starz; Hulu (with Starz add-on); Amazon Prime (with Starz add-on)

The second film based on a Saturday Night Live sketch, Wayne's World stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey as two best friends who love rock and roll and have a local public access TV show.





Watch it on: Starz; Hulu (with Starz add-on); Amazon Prime (with Starz add-on)

Richard Linklater's coming-of-age comedy, which follows the last day of school for a number of teens in 1976, is a true classic. Come for the young Matthew McConaughey, stay for everything else, including a young and obnoxious Ben Affleck you'll want to hit in the face.





Watch it on: Netflix

Bill Murray stars in this Harold Ramis-directed comedy about a TV weatherman who relives the same day over and over and over again so that you'll never not think of the movie whenever you hear "I Got You Babe."





Watch it on: Hulu (with live TV)

If you don't know that Jurassic Park is about a small group of people trying to escape a bunch of dinosaurs on an island by now, I'm really not sure me explaining the plot right now is going to help you.





Watch it on: Amazon Prime (to rent or buy)

Yes, you have to shell out some more cash on top of your Amazon subscription to watch The Sandlot, an incredible movie following a ragtag group of young baseball players during the summer of 1962, but it's also totally worth it to see Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez in action. Remember: Heroes live forever, but legends never die.





Watch it on: Cinemax; Hulu (with a Cinemax add-on); Amazon Prime (with Cinemax add-on)

Since Dogma isn't streaming and you can't stream Mallrats without renting or buying it from Amazon, you might as well watch Kevin Smith's 1994 black-and-white indie film that follows a day in the life of a convenience store clerk who wasn't even supposed to be there that day.

Watch it on: Starz; Hulu (with Starz add-on); Amazon Prime (with Starz add-on)

Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta star as two hitmen working for a crime lord played by Ving Rhames in this film written and directed by Quentin Tarantino. It is widely regarded to be Tarantino's best work and one of the greatest films of all time.





Watch it on: Showtime; Hulu (with Showtime add-on); Amazon Prime (with Showtime add-on)

It doesn't matter if you're a Kristy or a Claudia or a Mary Anne, you're going to want to watch The Baby-Sitters Club, a film based on the popular book series about a group of friends who have, well, a baby-sitters club, right now.





Watch it on: HBO; HBO Go; HBO Now; Hulu (with HBO add-on); Amazon Prime (with HBO add-on)

If you were a child growing up in the '90s, you definitely didn't hurt for great sports films. The Big Green followed a small town youth soccer team made up of a bunch of misfits who were coached to success by a young teacher from England. It's also really important to know that Steve Guttenberg also starred in this film.





Watch it on: Hulu (with live TV)

Devon Sawa was a lot of girls' first crush back in the '90s, and that's because of his back-to-back appearances in Casper and the coming-of-age film Now and Then (both of which also starred Christina Ricci). He had, like, two minutes of screentime in the former as the human form of the usually friendly ghost, but that really didn't matter to anyone back then. And it definitely doesn't matter now.





Watch it on: Amazon Prime (rent or buy)

I don't feel that I need to explain my decision to put this classic film — which follows a number of record store employees as they damn the man and try to save the empire — to you, Warren.





Watch it on: Netflix; Amazon Prime

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen star in this delightful kids movie as two young girls, one an orphan and the other pretty well off, who look alike but aren't actually related. They decide to switch places for a bit. Shenanigans obviously ensue.





Watch it on: Amazon Prime (rent or buy)

This hilarious comedy, a remake of the French play La Cage aux Folles, starred Robin Williams and Nathan Lane as a happy gay couple whose son wants to marry a woman with conservative parents.





Watch it on: Showtime; Hulu (with Showtime add-on); Amazon Prime (with Showtime add-on)

Romance! World War II! Flashbacks! More romance! What's not to love about this Anthony Minghella film that won nine Academy Awards?





Watch it on: Starz; Hulu (with Starz add-on); Amazon Prime (with Starz add-on)

You should watch Noah Hawley's TV adaptation of the Coen brothers' black comedy, which so far has aired three seasons on FX, but it's more important that you watch Frances McDormand play a pregnant police chief investigating murders after an idiot car salesman's plan to kidnap his wife and extort her father goes awry.





Watch it on: Amazon Prime (rent or buy)

The world is ending, why not?





Watch it on: Showtime; Hulu (with Showtime add-on); Amazon Prime (with Showtime add-on)

Kevin Williamson's iconic slasher film starring Neve Campbell and Skeet Ulrich is still pretty scary after all this time. But what is more scary is realizing that a whole new generation of teens think of Skeet Ulrich as a hot dad on Riverdale and not the murdering Billy Loomis. Please let that sink in.





Watch it on: Hulu; Showtime; Amazon Prime (with Showtime add-on)

Matt Damon might be best friends with Chris Hemsworth now, and Ben Affleck might have a back tattoo and a son who doesn't love the Patriots, but Good Will Hunting is still a great film. Starring Damon as Will Hunting, a janitor at MIT who is a self-taught genius, the Boston-set film follows Will as he studies under a renowned professor and works with a therapist to assess his life, relationships, and future.





Watch it on: Starz; Hulu (with Starz add-on); Amazon Prime (with Starz add-on)

Quentin Tarantino's adaptation of Elmore Leonard's novel Rum Punch, Jackie Brown is a thrilling crime drama starring Pam Grier as a middle-aged flight attendant smuggling money into the U.S. for a black market gun-runner played by Samuel L. Jackson.





Watch it on: Amazon Prime (rent or buy)

Titanic isn't available to stream with a Netflix, Hulu, or regular Amazon Prime subscription, but you can rent it or buy it on Amazon, and that is still somehow less annoying than having to get up and change one VHS tape for another like we had to do in the late '90s.





Watch it on: Starz, Hulu (with Starz add-on); Amazon Prime (with Starz add-on)

Jeff Bridges might have won his Oscar for his performance in Crazy Heart, but the Dude in The Big Lebowski is still his best role.





Watch it on: IMDb TV (free with ads); CBS All Access

A raging house party like the one that occurs after high school graduation in this classic teen movie would probably be a nightmare in actuality — think of the mess you'd have to clean up the next day! — but on-screen, it's pretty entertaining.





Watch it on: Amazon Prime (rent or buy)

Unfortunately, Practical Magic isn't available without renting or buying it right now, but if you're from a family of witches like sisters Sally (Sandra Bullock) and Gillian (Nicole Kidman), you could probably conjure up a spell to watch this film anytime you wanted.





Watch it on: CBS All Access; Amazon Prime (with CBS All Access add-on)

Some might say that Tom Hanks catfishing Meg Ryan for an entire movie is rude. And those people would be right. But that doesn't mean I don't still love this romantic comedy that exists to also remind us about the existence of AOL.





Watch it on: Starz; Hulu (with Starz add-on); Amazon Prime (with Starz add-on)

This supernatural horror film popularized the found-footage genre and told the story of three student filmmakers who disappeared while attempting to film a documentary about a local legend. A few months after its release, Dawson's Creek did a similar story and it was not a great episode, to be honest.





Watch it on: Amazon Prime (rent or buy)

The Wachowskis' dystopian sci-fi film stars Keanu Reeves and sometimes to this day makes me wonder if we are all actually living in a simulated reality and just don't know it. It'd explain a lot.





Watch it on: Hulu (with live TV); Passionflix; Amazon Prime (with Passionflix add-on)

The success of She's All That, a modern adaptation of Pygmalion in which Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Zack Siler bets he can turn any girl into the prom queen, was the start of a great run of teen movies at the end of the '90s and early 2000s. And why shouldn't it have been? The movie had a choreographed dance sequence at the prom!

Updated: March 19, 2020