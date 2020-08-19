Let Swimming Sloths and Friendly Dolphins Offer You Some Solace in This Exclusive Look at Planet Earth: A Celebration

This year has been difficult for everyone, and we could all use a bit of an escape right now. Lucky for us, BBC America is offering a soothing, breathtaking vacation to the far reaches of the globe right from the couch via its newest nature documentary special. Planet Earth: A Celebration revisits some of the most extraordinary sequences from the BBC Natural History Unit's beloved award-winning documentary series Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II. It debuts Monday, Aug. 31 at 8/7c, and you can get an exclusive look at the prequel to the special above.

The documentary will air simultaneously across BBC America, AMC, SundanceTV, and IFC, and features memorable footage from both series, including but not limited to the lions of Namibia taking on a giraffe several times their size; a fierce snow leopard protecting her cub from two males; bottlenose dolphins playing near the East Cape of South Africa; an octopus fighting a pyjama shark; and, of course, the famous, stress-inducing sequence featuring an iguana sprinting across a beach while being hunted by an army of racer snakes in the Galapagos. You've seen the clip. You know what I'm talking about.

But that's not all the special has to offer. Featuring new narration from renowned naturalist Sir David Attenborough, the special also features new compositions from Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea, and the team at Bleeding Fingers, who also rearranged some of the original scores to create a new and exciting viewing experience. The string section of the score is again performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra and is accompanied by rapper Dave, who performs on the grand piano.

The new special is meant to raise our spirits during the pandemic as well as raise awareness of the ongoing climate crisis affecting the natural world. During the broadcast and online, AMC Networks will be sharing information about how you can help support the efforts of the National Wildlife Federation, which is America's largest wildlife conservation organization. It works to ensure wildlife continue to thrive in a rapidly changing world. AMC will also share how you can support MusiCares, a non-profit organization providing critical assistance for the music community in times of need.

So, although you might be feeling a bit helpless after being stuck inside all spring and summer, take comfort in knowing you can still go on an amazing adventure while also helping those in need, all without ever leaving your house. Tune in for Planet Earth: A Celebration when it airs Monday, Aug. 31 at 8/7c on BBC America, AMC, SundanceTV, and IFC.