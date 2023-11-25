B2G1 Free Movies at Amazon for Black Friday

For those who collect physical media, Black Friday is an important holiday indeed: the time to build up our collections while saving a lot of money along the way. On Amazon, in addition to a lot of stuff being on sale on its own, they've got a massive buy two, get one free promotion going on with a pretty huge amount of stuff, including plenty of movies on Blu-ray and DVD. And there's some really good, and really new stuff here, like Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie--aka the two biggest movies of the year--on Blu-ray.

Movie box sets

This is the bang-for-your-buck section of this sale, with a pretty good selection of multi-movie packs to choose from--you can exponentially expand your collection with these picks that include some of the biggest comic book movies of all time.

Movies

Black Friday is such a great time for buying movies in particular because nothing is spared from the discounts--even an extremely brand-new release like Barbie, the box office queen of 2023, is basically discounted twice in a single deal since it's been marked down to $10 before also being included in the B2G1 free promotion. You'll also find holiday favorites and plenty of other older flicks you love here.

Anime films

Among the movies in this sale are several high-quality anime picks like Weathering With You, Violet Evergarden: The Movie and Studio Ghibli's Castle in the Sky. While most of these aren't so heavily discounted initially, the B2G1 free deal will knock a lot of dollars off these titles.

Black Friday 2023 Sales