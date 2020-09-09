The long wait for Atlanta Season 3 continues. FX has confirmed that the Donald Glover-created series, which last aired a new episode in May 2018, will not be returning to air in January 2021, as was previously scheduled. The show will now return to production in "the first half of 2021." A new premiere date has not been set.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, FX President John Landgraf revealed that both the third and fourth seasons of Atlanta have already been written, though the coronavirus pandemic pushed back production. "One of the things that's been kind of an unexpected boon from COVID-19 was that writers have had a lot of time to write," Landgraf said. "Donald Glover and his intrepid team of partners have written everything for Season 3 and 4."

"It is the intent to shoot them all at one time, essentially back to back," said Landgraf, who noted that one of the seasons will be filmed mostly in Europe and the other mostly in Atlanta. He attributed the production delay to wanting to ensure the cast and crew could return to work safely, as well as to the challenge of coordinating the cast's availability to essentially film two seasons at once.

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

The FX president called the delay "heartbreaking."

The third season of Atlanta is expected to be 10 episodes, while the fourth is expected to be eight. Landgraf previously indicated that the break between premiere dates for Seasons 3 and 4 would be shorter than the break before Season 3.

Atlanta's first two seasons are available to stream on Hulu.