Amazon Prime Video's new dramedy series As We See It, from Friday Night Lights and Parenthood producer Jason Katims, follows three roommates in their 20s who are on the autism spectrum. Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien) don't always love living together and participating in regular goal-setting sessions hosted by their aide, Mandy (Sosie Bacon). But their bond grows stronger as they learn to cohabitate while each taking steps toward their goals, which include keeping a job, exercising, and, in Violet's case, finding a boyfriend ASAP. Warm and tender, As We See It focuses on how the three characters bounce back from setbacks and build resilience along the way. The series premieres Friday on Prime Video.

In an exclusive clip from Episode 1, above, Jack and his father, Lou (Criminal Minds' Joe Mantegna), are having dinner. Lou urges Jack to try to get back a job he lost and admonishes him for telling his boss "he has inferior intelligence." Lou finally reveals that he can't be supporting Jack forever, because he has cancer.

"I'm fighting for my life and I'll continue to fight, but you need to have a job," Lou tells his son in the clip. "And you need to remember to pay your rent. And talk to people when they look at you."

The diagnosis becomes central to the father-and-son relationship in the series going forward, as Jack begins to wrestle with this information.

As We See It's three leads, Glassman, Rutecki, and Pien, each identify as living on the autism spectrum. The series' additional cast includes Mantegna, Bacon, and Chris Pang as Violet's brother, Van.

Showrunner and writer Katims also executive produced, along with Jeni Mulein, Danna Stern, and Jesse Peretz. As We See It is based on an Israeli series produced by Yuval Shafferman and Udi Segal, who joined as executive producers on the Amazon show.

As We See It premieres Friday, Jan. 21 on Prime Video. The full eight-episode first season will be released at once.