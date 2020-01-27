The Arrow series finale marks the end of an era for The CW, and the final hour of Oliver Queen's (Stephen Amell) journey is going to try its hardest to make you ugly cry. And yes, that was absolutely, completely on purpose.

"It was really important to me and Marc to really honor all of our characters in this," said showrunner Beth Schwartz at a press screening of the series finale. "We spent a lot of time in the room brainstorming endings for all our characters, and whether they were series regulars in Season 8 or they were series regulars in Season 1, we really wanted to give everyone a satisfying ending so that you could envision what their lives would be like after the show was over."

All those endings are peppered throughout the finale, culminating in a final scene that truly does wrap up the series in a satisfying way. That ending has been in the works for a while, according to Schwartz and executive producer Marc Guggenheim, who originally wrote the ending scene back in June of 2019.

"I meditate every morning, and this one morning I came out — this has never happened to me before or since — I came out of the meditation with the entire scene in my head," Guggenheim said. "Like, literally word for word exactly as you just watched it... It just, for me, it felt so right, and I very excitedly texted Beth. I'm like, 'I wrote the final scene, I gotta send it to you!'"

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

We won't spoil that final scene for you, except to say, prepare to end your time in Arrow's little corner of the Arrowverse as one very emotional human being.

Speaking of getting emotional, the one scene we can semi-spoil for you is the highly-anticipated meeting of Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and her daughter, Mia Smoak Queen (Katherine McNamara). Though Mia got to meet all of the present-day Team Arrow, the one member she hasn't interacted with yet is her own mother. All that changes when both Felicity and her adult daughter come into town for Oliver's funeral.

"There's a lot of wish fulfillment, for a few reasons," Schwartz said about Mia and Felicity's introduction. "One, you know, being a parent — and I'm a new parent — seeing your child as their adult self is really crazy and also amazing when you're proud of who she became as a woman, and also honoring her father's legacy. Not obviously under great circumstances because they're at Oliver's funeral, but I think it was a very meaningful moment in their lives."

Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye, a one-hour special, will air Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 8/7c, followed by the Arrow series finale at 9/8c on The CW.