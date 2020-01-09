Are You The One? star Alexis Eddy has died at the age of 23. Eddy was a contestant on Season 6, where she revealed her struggle with drug abuse and addiction.

TV Guide has confirmed with the West Virginia, Mannington Police Department that they received a call just before 7 a.m. ET on Thursday of a female suffering from cardiac arrest. When EMTs arrived, they were unable to revive her, and she was pronounced dead on the scene. The cause of death is not yet known.

Eddy had publicly claimed to be sober on social media in recent months, tweeting in September, "Guuuuuys look at this pic of me n my daddio finally sober together pic on the right was two years ago... what a difference. So very blessed today.#RecoveryRocks."

Some of Eddy's Are You the One? co-stars have already commented on her passing. Ethan Cohen tweeted, "Literally talked to Alexis yesterday about how much better her life is sober. Just don't even know how to feel right now. Can't believe we'll never have another heart to heart convo."

"Damn it's a sad day for the AYTO fam, so sorry to anyone that was close to Alexis heartbreaking, sending love," Season 7's Kenya Scott tweeted.

"Season 6 will never be complete with out you babygirl RIP Angel @lexoquence. Prayers out to everyone that got to experience this amazing soul. We truly lost a good one today," Diandra Delgado tweeted.

TV Guide reached out to MTV for comment, but did not hear back at press time.

