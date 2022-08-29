Join or Sign In
You'll probably have to wait a while
Arcane Season 1 came out of nowhere to become one of Netflix's biggest shows of 2021, and a winner of three Emmys and eight Annie Awards. The series was born out of lore from the real-time strategy video game League of Legends, though its story is original as the characters used in the show had only short backstories in the video game. You don't need to be an expert in League of Legends to appreciate Arcane, which is one of the reasons it was such a big success internationally.
Arcane tells the story of two sisters, Vi (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) and her younger sister Jinx (voiced by Ella Purnell), who are arch enemies in League of Legends. Arcane tells us how they went from loving siblings to being on opposite sides of a civil war between the wealthy city of Piltover and the slummy underbelly of Zaun. There's magic, technology, explosions, death, romance, and a little furry dude named Heimerdinger. It's no wonder Netflix immediately renewed Arcane for a second season.
But what will Arcane Season 2 be about? Which Arcane cast members are returning? When will Arcane Season 2 be released? Details are slim, but here's everything we know about Arcane Season 2.
Arcane Season 2 was announced back on November 20, 2021, immediately following the release of the third and final part of its first season. However, Netflix has not announced a release date for Arcane Season 2, but you can pretty much rule out a return in 2022.
Confirming the renewal news, Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent said his team was working on Season 2, but also said it wouldn't be coming in 2022.
Thankfully, as Laurent points out, Season 2 won't take as long as the first season did thanks to all the technical processes in place already. Because animation takes a long time, our optimistic guess for an Arcane Season 2 release date is late 2023, but don't be surprised if it's 2024. (Whatever it takes to continue the quality of Season 1; we'll wait.)
With Season 2 so far away, there's obviously not any trailer ready. However, a teaser was released announcing the upcoming season.
Season 1 ended on a major cliffhanger — Piltover council chamber go boom — that will greatly affect which characters return. So far, Netflix has only confirmed that Hailee Steinfeld (Vi), Ella Purnell (Jinx), and Katie Leung (Caitlyn) will be back.
As for those who were in the council chamber when Jinx blew it up — Jayce, Viktor, Mel, Hoskel, Cassandra, Bolbok, Shoola, and Salo — we'll just have to see who survives the blast.
To keep Arcane fans content during the long wait for Season 2, Riot Games is releasing a five-part docuseries called Arcane: Bridging the Rift. In five episodes that run between 20 and 30 minutes, the YouTube series follows the production of Arcane Season 1, from conception to animation to music. They're available for free on YouTube, and we've linked 'em below.
Arcane Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.