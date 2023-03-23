Apple & MLB Announce Friday Night Baseball Schedule Through June 2023

Apple's Friday Night Baseball games are back, beginning April 7. Like last season, Apple TV+ will be the streaming home of Friday night doubleheaders throughout the 2023 season, but the games will no longer be free for all viewers. This year, you'll need an Apple TV+ subscription, which costs $7/mo., to watch.

"We can't wait for 'Friday Night Baseball' to start up again, and we're excited for fans to experience everything new we're bringing this season," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Services. "Apple TV+ truly has something for everyone, from two live baseball games every Friday night, to an incredible slate of award-winning original films and series — there's never been a better time to sign up."



The broadcast lineup for this season includes Wayne Randazzo, covering play-by-play; Dontrelle Willis as analyst; Heidi Watney on sideline reporting; Alex Faust covering play-by-play; Ryan Spilborghs as analyst; and Tricia Whitaker as sideline reporter.

2023 "Friday Night Baseball" Schedule on Apple TV+

Friday, April 7

Texas Rangers at Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m. ET

San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves, 7 p.m. ET

Friday, April 14

San Francisco Giants at Detroit Tigers, 6:30 p.m. ET



Los Angeles Angels at Boston Red Sox, 7 p.m. ET

Friday, April 21

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees, 7 p.m. ET



Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves, 7 p.m. ET

Friday, April 28

Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros, 8 p.m. ET



St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10 p.m. ET

Friday, May 5

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds, 6:30 p.m. ET



Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians, 7 p.m. ET

Friday, May 12

Kansas City Royals at Milwaukee Brewers, 8 p.m. ET



Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins, 8 p.m. ET

Friday, May 19

Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays, 7 p.m. ET



Seattle Mariners at Atlanta Braves, 7 p.m. ET

Friday, May 26

San Diego Padres at New York Yankees, 7 p.m. ET



Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 2

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 5 p.m. ET



Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins, 8 p.m. ET

Friday, June 9

Kansas City Royals at Baltimore Orioles, 7 p.m. ET



Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels, 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, June 16

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers, 8 p.m. ET



Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, 10 p.m. ET

Friday, June 23

Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins, 6:30 p.m. ET



New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies, 7 p.m. ET

Friday, June 30

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7 p.m. ET



Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Angels, 9:30 p.m. ET