Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy is bringing the funny to AMC in the new comedy Kevin Can F*** Himself, the network announced Friday. Executive producer Valerie Armstrong (Lodge 49) created the series, which will also be executive produced by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack.

Kevin Can F*** Himself unpacks the secret life of a sitcom wife in eight, 60-minute installments. In order to do so, the show will allow viewers to look at the world through the eyes of Murphy's character, switching back and forth between single-camera intimacy and multi-camera comedy. Using both formats will also help viewers imagine what happens when a sitcom significant other embraces her rage, breaks out of her confines and takes the leading role in her own life.

No word yet on when Kevin Can F*** Himself will premiere. AMC developed the show as a part of its "scripts-to-series" model, which gives writers' rooms the freedom to develop potential straight-to-series projects. Craig DiGregorio (Shrill) will serve as both a showrunner and an executive producer. These days, Murphy co-stars on Schitt's Creek, which is wrapping up its sixth and final season and earned an Emmy nod for Outstanding Comedy Series.