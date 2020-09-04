Anna Faris is taking a step away from Mom, the recovery-themed CBS comedy on which she starred for seven seasons, TV Guide can confirm. Faris will not return for Season 8 of the Chuck Lorre-produced series, which begins production later this month. Allison Janney will become the show's sole lead.

"The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career," Faris said in a statement provided to TV Guide. "I'm so thankful to Chuck, the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I'll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family."

"From the inception of Mom, Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy," CBS, studio Warner Bros., and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a statement. "We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna's seven years with us. We wish Anna all the best, and we thank her for her beautiful portrayal."

Deadline reports that Faris' exit was reportedly finalized early in the show's coronavirus-mandated hiatus, despite her being in the middle of a two-year contract signed in 2019. Her character Christy Plunkett's absence will be addressed in Season 8.

Mom has been a consistent performer for CBS over the course of its run, and Janney won Emmys in 2014 and 2015 for her performance.

Mom will return to CBS for Season 8 this fall. Seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Hulu.