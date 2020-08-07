Saturday's episode of the Disney Channel animated series Amphibia, the story of a teen who was magically transported to a fantastical world of frog-people, is going to look quite familiar to fans of the network's beloved series Gravity Falls. The episode follows the family as they visit a mysterious roadside oddities museum known as the Curiosity Hut, which looks a lot like the Mystery Shack run by Grunkle Stan on the fan-favorite comedy, which ran for two seasons from 2012 to 2016.

Gravity Falls creator and executive producer Alex Hirsch is also lending his voice to two characters in the upcoming episode — The Curator, a Stan-like character who owns the Curiosity Hut, and a frog custodian known as Frog Soos, which is obviously a nod to Gravity Falls character Soos. Both Grunkle Stan and Soos were voiced by Hirsch in Gravity Falls.

But those are not the only ways the episode pays homage to Gravity Falls. The episode, which is titled "Wax Museum," features a number of other nods to the cult fave, on which Amphibia creator and executive producer Matt Braly worked as a storyboard artist and director. TV Guide can reveal several new photos from the episode, as well as some exclusive fun facts from Braly about the ways the show pays homage to the weird, paranormal world of Gravity Falls. So check out the photos and fun facts below, and be sure to tune in for the new episode on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 8:20/7:20c to try to pick out all the references.

The Fromes (short for frog gnomes) are a nod to the recurring gnomes in Gravity Falls. One of them even says "Schmebulock!"





If you're wondering why there aren't frog versions of Dipper or Mabel in the episode, it's because Braly envisioned this episode as taking place before the twins spend their life-changing summer with their Grunkle in the Amphibia parallel.





Like the Mystery Shack, the Curiosity Hut is triangle-shaped, like a certain somebody.





The carpet inside the Curiosity Hut is even more representative of Bill Cipher.





The paintings in the back room are a reference to Grunkle Stan's love of clown paintings, established in the Gravity Falls episode "The Hand That Rocks the Mabel."





One of the monsters in the Curiosity Hut is a mutation of a beast we've seen before — the Two-Headed Love Dove, previously seen with one head in the Amphibia Season 1 episode titled "Dating Season."

The Gravity Falls-inspired episode of Amphibia airs Saturday, Aug. 8 at 8:20/7:20c. The series has already been renewed for a third season.