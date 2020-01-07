It's easy to be inspired by the strength of the competitors on American Ninja Warrior, but the kids on American Ninja Warrior Junior take this to a whole other level. In this exclusive trailer for Season 2 of the Universal Kids reality show, you can see a new group of young athletes between the ages of nine and 14 try their hand at the course against the reigning champions and some fan-favorite competitors from Season 1.

Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila will return as hosts alongside Paralympian Gold medalist Victoria Arlen. Season 2 will also welcome American Ninja Warrior all-star mentors Najee Richardson, Barclay Stockett, Jessie Graff, Grant McCartney, Drew Drechsel, and Meagan Martin.

American Ninja Warrior Junior will also introduce new obstacles this season, the Shrinking and Floating Steps, the Little Dipper, Spider Walls, Double Tilt Ladders, Crazy Cliffhanger, the Block Run, Flying Squirrel, Wingnuts and Skyhooks. As if that wasn't excited enough, Season 2 will include a twist in which there will be four wildcard races in each of the three age brackets where the fastest two Ninjas eliminated from the previous qualifiers will have another chance to make it to the quarter finals.

American Ninja Warrior Junior premieres Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7/6c on Universal Kids.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)