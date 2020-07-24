Amazon Prime Video has released the list of what will be headed to the streaming service in August 2020, and while it's light on original series, it has some movies that are hitting streaming for the first time, like Tom Hardy's Capone (Aug. 10), Clark Duke's directorial debut Arkansas with Liam Hemsworth (Aug. 5), and Amazon original teen romance drama Chemical Hearts starring Lili Reinhart and Austin Abrams (Aug. 21), as well as some classics.
On the TV front, notable shows available on Prime include Season 1 of Californication, which is available to sample via Prime Channels, Season 1 of Hallmark's Chesapeake Shores (both Aug. 1), and a recap special before Season 2 of The Boys arrives in September (Aug. 28).
Check out the full list of what's to come below.
Available to Prime members at no additional cost to their membership
August 1
Movies
3:10 To Yuma (2007)
Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)
Inception (2010)
Margin Call (2011)
My Bloody Valentine (1981)
Rain Man (1988)
Rustlers' Rhapsody (1985)
Safe (2012)
Something's Gotta Give (2003)
Spare Parts (2015)
Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Steel Magnolias (1989)
The Holiday (2006)
Top Gun (1986)
Series
Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Bitchin' Rides: Season 1 (Motortrend)
Blood: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Californication: Season 1 (Showtime)
Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)
Dusty's Trail: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Fifth Ward: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)
Lego Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar: Season 1
Les Miserables: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Moveable Feast: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Riviera: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
The Berenstein Bears: Season 1 (PBS Kids)
The Teacher: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
August 3
Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (2019)
August 5
Arkansas (2020)
August 6
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)
August 7
Jessy & Nessy: Season 1B (Amazon Original Series)
August 10
Capone (2020)
Hard Night Falling (2019)
Lucky Day (2019)
August 14
Movies
Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)
Master (2017)
Series
World's Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji: Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)
August 18
The Cup (2012)
August 21
Movies
Chemical Hearts (2020) (Amazon Original Movie)
Series
Clifford: Season 2B (Amazon Original Series)
August 22
The Legion (2020)
August 28
Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys (Amazon Original Special)
August 31
Primal (2019)
The Courier (2019)
Available for Rental or Purchase on Prime Video
August 4
Deathstroke: Knights and Dragons (2020)
August 7
The Fight (2020)
August 11
The King of Staten Island (2020)
August 18
Irresistible (2020)
August 23
Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2020)