Amazon Prime Video has released the list of what will be headed to the streaming service in August 2020, and while it's light on original series, it has some movies that are hitting streaming for the first time, like Tom Hardy's Capone (Aug. 10), Clark Duke's directorial debut Arkansas with Liam Hemsworth (Aug. 5), and Amazon original teen romance drama Chemical Hearts starring Lili Reinhart and Austin Abrams (Aug. 21), as well as some classics.

On the TV front, notable shows available on Prime include Season 1 of Californication, which is available to sample via Prime Channels, Season 1 of Hallmark's Chesapeake Shores (both Aug. 1), and a recap special before Season 2 of The Boys arrives in September (Aug. 28).

Check out the full list of what's to come below.

Lili Reinhart, Chemical Hearts Photo: Linda Kallerus

Available to Prime members at no additional cost to their membership

August 1

Movies

3:10 To Yuma (2007)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Inception (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers' Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Spare Parts (2015)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

The Holiday (2006)

Top Gun (1986)

Series

Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Bitchin' Rides: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Blood: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Californication: Season 1 (Showtime)

Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Dusty's Trail: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Fifth Ward: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Lego Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar: Season 1

Les Miserables: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Moveable Feast: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Riviera: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Berenstein Bears: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

The Teacher: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

August 3

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (2019)

August 5

Arkansas (2020)

August 6

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

August 7

Jessy & Nessy: Season 1B (Amazon Original Series)

August 10

Capone (2020)

Hard Night Falling (2019)

Lucky Day (2019)

August 14



Movies

Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)

Master (2017)

Series

World's Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji: Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)

August 18

The Cup (2012)



August 21

Movies

Chemical Hearts (2020) (Amazon Original Movie)



Series

Clifford: Season 2B (Amazon Original Series)



August 22

The Legion (2020)



August 28

Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys (Amazon Original Special)



August 31

Primal (2019)

The Courier (2019)

Available for Rental or Purchase on Prime Video



August 4

Deathstroke: Knights and Dragons (2020)

August 7

The Fight (2020)



August 11

The King of Staten Island (2020)



August 18

Irresistible (2020)



August 23

Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2020)