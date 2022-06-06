Join or Sign In
Watch Millennials, Notorious Queens, For The Love of Jason, and many more hit on-demand originals for half off
Looking for a new TV show or movie to watch? Amazon Prime Video has your back.
Right now, you can get ALLBLK for $3/mo. for one month via Prime Video -- that's half off the regular $6/mo. subscription price. But act fast and sign up now. This deal expires on June 9.
Formerly known as Urban Movie Channel (UMC), ALLBLK is a streaming service (part of AMC Networks) that's aimed for a Black audience with awards-worthy originals, such as Double Cross, A House Divided, For The Love of Jason, À La Carte, and more.
It also features hit movies, including The Girl in the Yellow Jumper, Karen, I Got The Hook-Up 2, A Family Man, Equal Standard, and much more. The streaming service also features live stand-up performances, documentaries, reality series, stage plays, and more.
Please note: This ALLBLK deal is for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of this deal and other perks, including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping); discounts at Whole Foods Market; access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming; exclusive deals like Amazon's Deal of the Day and Prime Day shopping event; and much more.(Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work.)